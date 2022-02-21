mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

AzChike Reveals His Favorite Artists: Ice Cube, E-40, Sada Baby, & More

Alex Zidel
February 21, 2022 12:21
AzChike lists Ice Cube, E-40, Sada Baby, and others in his Top 5 favorite artists.

A match made in Los Angeles rap heaven, Rucci and AzChike are two of the most popular artists on the West Coast's hip-hop scene. Together, they stopped by our LA-located office for a recent episode of Top 5s, with each rapper going through some of their personal favorite things.

Last week, we shared Rucci's episode and today, we're shining a light on AzChike's answers. Revealing his favorite social media platforms, liquors, and artists, AzChike went through a list of his preferences, telling the world more about himself.


As far as his favorite social media websites, Ask.Me clocked in at #5 before the rapper named Periscope as his fourth favorite platform, telling a story about how his friend actually met his baby's mother on there. Vine followed, simply because Vine crawled so TikTok could run. And finally, Instagram and Twitter finished at a tie for #1. 

AzChike went on to speak about his favorite liquors before listing his favorite artists, including 2 Live Crew, Sada Baby, E-40, Devin The Dude, and Ice Cube. He gave different reasons for each answer, explaining that 2 Live Crew taught him how to "get ratchet" at a young age, Devin The Dude helped him through tough times, and Ice Cube showed him how to get fly.

Watch the latest episode of Top 5s with AzChike above and let us know who you would like to see on this series next.

