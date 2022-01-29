AZ Returns With "Doe or Die II (Deluxe Edition)"

After a decade off, AZ returned in 2021 with Doe or Die II, featuring appearances and production from the likes of Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, T-Pain, Alchemist, Conway The Machine, Dave East, Pete Rock, Bink, Buckwild, Kaygee, Heatmakerz, Rockwilder, and Baby Paul. As we head into the second month of 2022, the 49-year-old has shared a deluxe cut with his fans.

New tracks include "Jewels For Life" produced by Bink, "Motorola Era" featuring 2 Chainz and produced by Statik Selektah, "Stay Fly" produced by Bud'da, and another Statik joint called "This Is Mine," which received an accompanying music video that you can check out below.

"Salute to everyone anticipating the Doe Or Die II Deluxe, I feel the love and I won’t let you down. It’s packed with lyrical braggadocious punchlines and designed to take you on a journey," the New York native said in a statement. "This is true poetry from a true dart thrower."

Stream Doe or Die II Deluxe below and tell us your favourite track in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Conversations With God (Intro) [feat. Idris Elba]

2. Just 4 U

3. The Wheel (feat. Jaheim)

4. Keep It Real

5. Never Enough (feat. Rick Ross)

6. Different

7. Ritual (feat. Conway The Machine & Lil Wayne)

8. Slow That S#%t (feat. Dave East)

9. Bulletproof

10. Check Me Out

11. Time To Answer

12. Found My Niche

13. What's Good - Bonus (feat. T-Pain)

14. Jewels for Life (feat. Inky Johnson)

15. Motorola Era (feat. 2 Chainz)

16. Stay Fly

17. This Is Mine