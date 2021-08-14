AZ Previews New Album With "The Wheel"

Hip-hop veteran and longtime Nas collaborator AZ has finally returned from an almost 12 year hiatus from the rap game. 49-year-old AZ, real name Anthony Cruz, found his way through the rap game in the 1990's alongside Nas and as part of their hip-hop collective The Firm. A lot has changed in the hip-hop world since AZ took a break after his 2009 Legendary release, though AZ is ready to bring his signature sound back to the game as he teases his new album Doe or Die 2. "The Wheel," the first single for the upcoming album, sets the tone for the album perfectly as AZ mixes the soulful voice of Jahiem and cutthroat bars over a boom-bap beat.

It's clear from "The Wheel" that AZ surely hasn't lost any talent over the years as he cuts through the track with ruthless and sometimes introspective bars. This compliments Jahiem's singing very well, and the track presents itself as a contemporary take on old-school soulful hip-hop.

Doe or Die 2 will drop on September 10th- 25 years after its predecessor was released.

Check out the track below and let us know what you think!

Quotable Lyrics:

And we're all just spokes in a big ol' wheel

Hopin', turnin', tryna roll uphill

Twist that cap, nigga, pop that steel

If the purp' don't get 'em, then the cocaine will