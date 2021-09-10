AZ, Lil Wayne, & Conway The Machine Link For "The Ritual"

AZ has returned with his new album Doe Or Die II, a sequel to his acclaimed 1995 debut. For the occasion, he lined up what can only be described as a heavyweight assault on "The Ritual," which brings both Conway The Machine and Lil Wayne (who has been on an absolute tear of late) into the mix. And if that wasn't enough to entice the hip-hop heads -- it's produced by The Alchemist.

Unsurprisingly, Alc keeps things to a minimum behind the boards, giving the three emcees ample space to put in work. Given the lyrical pedigree involved, "The Ritual" features an unspoken competitive edge, though it must be noted that Wayne's inclusion will always raise the stakes of a scrimmage. Luckily, AZ and Conway are more than capable of dominating the court, and together the trifecta conduct a "Ritual" that should please any true fan of the golden era.

Check this one out now, and sound off with your thoughts in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics

Got the Draco on, the gat' with the longtail in the back

I might break my arm pattin' my own self on the back

Break the bank like I break the backboard, they call me Shaq

The Feds tried to book me, found out that book was an Almanac

Call me back tomorrow, baby I'm busy, the work continues