AZ & 2 Chainz Remember The "Motorola Era"

Rose Lilah
January 13, 2022 12:29
AZ grabs 2 Chainz for a brand new, yet nostalgic, single.


Back in September, AZ finally blessed fans with the long-awaited Doe Or Die II, keeping the project slim at 13 songs and a few select, but lofty, features from Rick Ross, Dave East, Conway the Machine, Lil Wayne, T-Pain, and Idris Elba.

It looks like the trend for choice features continues as AZ prepares fans for the deluxe edition of the album. It's unclear how many new songs will appear on the deluxe, but it's scheduled for release at the end of the month, on January 28. Today, AZ gives us a taste with the 2 Chainz-featuring and Statik Selektah-produced "Motorola Era," which should take you right back to when Motorola flip phones were all the rage.

Statik provides AZ with a jazzy, trumpet-riddled beat that simply adds to the nostalgia packed into the 2-minute-plus song. Tity Boi kicks off the bars by enumerating all the ways he's different (if we didn't already get the message way back when), and even handles the hook before AZ finally slides in.

Listen to the new collab and let us know what you think. Should they collab more often?

Quotable Lyrics

I drop the top of the year,
It's gon be a cold summer
I drop the top of the coupe
Look like a road runner
I grab my own dick
Like lemme hold somethin'

- 2 Chainz

