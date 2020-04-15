With fame and status comes lawsuits. Ayesha Curry has built herself into a brand and celebrity in her own right, alongside her husband and equal celebrity Steph Curry. Now, she's being sued by someone who claims they helped build her into a household name.

In new legal documents obtained by TMZ, Robert Flutie, who owns Flutie Entertainment, is suing Curry for $10 million. He says he was introduced to Ayesha in 2014, and at the time, her only foray into the entertainment industry was a small cooking blog. After she expressed her desire to reach new heights and grow her brand, she signed a deal with Flutie in November 2014. To put things in perspective, this was five years after Steph Curry signed to play with the Golden State Warriors.

Kimberly White/Getty Images

As for Ayesha, apparently her partnership with Flutie was going swimmingly, and he claims to have helped her become "a current and modern-day version of Martha Stewart or Rachael Ray." That is, until May 2019, when Ayesha reportedly cut ties with him and attempted to block Flutie from profits and ownership equity in their joint pursuits.

So now, Flutie is coming after Curry for $10 million, as well as a 50% interest in Ayesha's Yardie Girl production company. He's not stopping there, he also is demanding a stake in Ayesha's Homemade brand.