The NBA Finals hype has dwindled, but the Golden State Warriors still face some uphill battles. Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson are recovering from Achilles and ACL injuries, respectively, leaving many to wonder what's in store for the team next season. Ayesha Curry recently visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk with the host about a variety of topics, one of which was how the team has been recovering from their NBA Finals loss to the Toronto Raptors.

“The mood right now looks like sloping greens and nine irons and drivers," Ayesha said. "That's what happens during the off-season." Kimmel replied, "So, it's a golfing type mood?" The restauranteur said that no one is taking the loss too hard. "You know what? At this point, a lot of times, things are bigger than basketball. So at this point, [Steph] just wants his teammates to get healthy.”

The basketball wife will also be hosting a new show titled Family Food Fight on ABC, a cooking competition where groups of three family members compete against other families for a $100K prize. While on Kimmel Ayesha also once again shared the story of her first date with Steph. The night included the two teens meeting up on Hollywood Blvd. and visiting a wax museum. Check it out below.