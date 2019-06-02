Drake is saving the best of his trollery for the Curry clan. It all started when he asked a vintage seller in Brooklyn to find him a Dell Curry Raptors' kit, which he then wore in the presence of multiple generations of Curry.

Dell was seated a couple rows up from Drizzy, in support of his son Steph. Seeing as the playoff seeding didn't allow for the Curry's to meet in the final, Dell wasn't wearing a split jersey, and he certainly wasn't feigning interest over Seth's middling playoff contributions.

During Game One, Drake tried to knock Steph Curry off his rhythm by plucking a piece of lint out his hair. Normally, helping somebody spot a slight imperfection would count as a kind gesture. The very next day, Drake jumped on Instagram with the "piece of lint" high on his mind, posting a clip of the loopy exchange. The caption read, "Steph Curry hair lint for sale on my eBay right now!!! username: DraymondShouldntWear23."

Funny thing is, Drake wasn't playing pretend. An eBay had been set up with the purpose of selling Steph's "hair lint," with bids reaching upwards of $118,000. Suffice to say, Steph's wife Ayesha didn't like it one bit.

Her response to Drake's playfighting was to suggest that all the proceeds be set up through a phony charity called No Kid Hungry. "So which charity are we donating proceeds? I say [No Kid Hungry]," she wrote on Twitter. Game Two starts up the air in roughly two hours. Will Drake claim the last laugh?

[Via]