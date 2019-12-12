Ayesha Curry and Steph Curry are one of the sports world's favorite couples and continue to display their affection for all of us to see. If you've been following Steph's journey throughout the NBA, you would know that Ayesha has been with him from the very beginning and the two are always joined at the hip. Meanwhile, the couple has three children and continues to build in terms of their family and business ventures.

Recently, both Steph and Ayesha took to Instagram where they flexed some brand new ink that just so happens to be matching. Steph put the tattoos on his leg while Ayesha put them on her arm. As Ayesha explained in her caption, these tattoos have everything to do with their kids.

"Each has a deeper meaning and representation to us," Ayesha wrote. "Canon will always be our young wolf. Ryan our butterfly (this one makes me cry with joy just thinking about it) and Riley our horse (free-spirited, which we turned into a unicorn because she’s our magical firstborn)."

These tattoos just go to show how much of a bond these two have. Their kids mean so much to them and having them represented in such a way is a pretty cool thing. We're sure the kids will appreciate it fully when they grow up.