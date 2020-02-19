Ayesha Curry is the wife of NBA superstar Steph Curry and over the years, she has been the subject of a lot of internet trolling. She has been quite vocal about Steph's career, particularly during the 2016 NBA Finals when the Golden State Warriors blew a 3-1 series lead to the Cleveland Cavaliers. For whatever reason, NBA fans have taken every opportunity to troll her but she's stayed strong through all of it and has even come through with some comebacks of her own.

Recently, Curry took to Instagram where she posted some beach pictures with her husband. One of the comments was fairly brutal as the person said “Steph married to an actual real life farm animal." That's when Ayesha clapped back by saying “yes a GOAT I know,” referring to herself as the Greatest Of All Time.

Steph Curry has been a big defender of his wife over the years so we're sure he appreciated her little quip. These two have been together since high school and have three children together. Regardless of what you may think about the couple, they are still going strong and don't appear to show any signs of slowing down.

At this point, it appears as though any trollish behavior in their direction is futile.