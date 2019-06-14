Lost in the fact that the Toronto Raptors won their first ever NBA Championship last night, was the realization that it was the final ever game at Oracle Arena in Oakland. Next season, the Golden State Warriors will be moving to the Chase Center in San Francisco where they will start a whole new chapter of their franchise. Oracle has been a special place for this current batch of Warriors players as it has raided three championship banners over the last five seasons.

Today, the wife of Warriors superstar Steph Curry, Ayesha, took to Instagram where she posted a touching tribute to the arena that she and Steph called home for ten years.

Per @ayeshacurry:

"We’ve spent the past 10 yrs at Oracle. Took our “save the date” photos there (lol), brought all of our children to their first games there. Laughed, cried, celebrated, you name it. We “grew up” together there. We will never forget our decade at Oracle. Thank you Dub Nation for loving us, embracing us and always cheering and rooting for my husband no matter what. On and off the court. The warriors are something special. Best part? They’re just getting started. Time to make new memories with the best fans in the world !!! ROARACLE will ALWAYS have a special place in our hearts. I Love you @stephencurry30and am infinitely proud of you. 💪🏾💛💙 "

Steph and his teammates will begin the Chase Center era of the Warriors in early October when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers in a preseason game.