Ayanis Calls On Wiz Khalifa To Assist Her On Sexy "One Night" Single

Newcomer Ayanis isn't a household name, but the 24-year-old hopes that she'll be sitting at the top of the charts alongside some of her favorite artists one day. The singer signed with Island Prolific/Atlantic Records in 2018, and since that time she's been working with her team on her big breakout record. She released her debut EP, Direction, last November, and now she's returned with her sensuous single "One Night" featuring Wiz Khalifa.

"I’ve never been more excited for a release," she shared with Complex about the single. "It honestly feels like Christmas. 'One Night' represents a mature side of me as well as a sultry, intimate, personal side." Wiz was a wonder to work with, as Ayanis described the rapper as a "humble, cool, talented, hard-working artist."

Producer JWhiteDidit helped craft the record and along with its release, Ayanis dropped the visual, as well. "This is my favorite video I’ve ever done," she added. "And everyone on set worked so hard that day, plus I had so much fun with this one." Let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Just promise that if I let you pull up on me

You ain't the type to get all up in your feelings

And I ain't with all the texting back and forth, come and see

You better have the bomb the way you talkin' to me

I can get you up and then you down on your knees