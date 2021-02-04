Ay Em & Backroad Gee Connect On "Jon Snow"

Ay Em has been keeping himself busy over the years but things have been picking up over the past few years. In 2019, he connected with Geko and French Montana for the single, "New Money." Plus, he's pretty much released one album a year since 2018. He's staying busy and this Friday, he'll be dropping off his forthcoming project, Dopamine. As he's built the anticipation for the project, he's back with a massive record alongside one of the hottest new names in the UK right now, Backroad Gee.

The two rappers team up to pay homage to Game Of Thrones character Jon Snow... well, kinda. "Jon Snow" is a UK drill-infused banger that uses the character's name as a euphemism for cocaine. The exhilarating banger finds the two rappers navigating through the electrifying production with auto-tuned melodies and ab-libs that sound like they'd be equally suited for the next Cactus Jack compilation.

Peep the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

Told 'em get money and leave it

Every 10 stack, I seen it

Do that 1000 times, I got 1000 reasons

