Awkwafina took to Twitter, Saturday morning, to address her “blaccent” controversy, following a two-year hiatus from the platform. The comedian has received criticism for the accent she applies in many of her films as well as the use of African American Vernacular English (AAVE).

“There is a sociopolitical context to everything, especially the historical context of the African American community in this country,” the statement began. “It is a group that is disproportionately affected by institutionalized policies and law enforcement policies — all while having historically and routinely seen their culture stolen, exploited, and appropriated by the *dominant* culture for monetary gain without any acknowledgement nor respect for where those roots come from, the pioneers of its beginnings, and the artists that perfected and mastered the craft.”



Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

After publishing the statement, she added in another tweet that she plans to continue her break from the social media platform through the years to come.

"Well, I’ll see you in a few years, Twitter - per my therapist," she wrote. "To my fans, thank you for continuing to love and support someone who wishes they could be a better person for you. I apologize if I ever fell short, in anything I did. You’re in my heart always."

The controversy regarding Awkwafina and cultural appropriation resurfaced after she was nominated for a 2022 NAACP Image Award for her voice-over work on Raya and the Last Dragon.

