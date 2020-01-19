Comedy Central appears to be cashing in on Awkwafina's success as of late. Following the rapper-comedian's Golden Globe win and overall critical acclaim for her role as Billi in the film, The Farewell, the network has already renewed her comedy series, Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, for a second season, before the first has even premiered. According to Complex, the series is "a coming of age story that details [Awkwafina's] experiences as a young adult in Flushing, Queens." Awkwafina has revealed that the material she deals with in the show is heavily based on her own experiences. "I made a point to draw on very true realities of my life, of my growing up, of who I am," she noted on a panel. "In the character of Nora, I don’t think she’s overdrawn in any way. She’s as real as I can play her."

Starring in the series alongside Nora "Awkwafina" Lum are D Wong, Bowen Yang, and Lori Tan Chinn. It is executive produced by Lucia Aniello, Karey Dornetto, Teresa Hsiao, and Awkwafina herself. Aniello, Lyonne, Jamie Babbit, Steven Tsuchida, Anu Valia, and the Daniels have signed on as directors. As a promotional tactic for the show, Awkwafina has taken over the 7 line subway in Manhattan and Queens with some hilarious automated messages. The recordings include demands like "Stop manspreading!" and showcase her NYC brand of humour.

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens will premiere on Comedy Central on January 22nd.