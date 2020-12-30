Oh, who could forget the Canadian punk-rock princess that crossed-over into mainstream success, leaving us all to type skater like "Sk8ter" in our MSN conversations. Punk-rocker or not, it is hard to resist singing along to Lavigne's music. After a lengthy hiatus, Lavigne returned last year, dropping her first album since 2013, entitled Head Above Water.

The project's third single "Dumb Blonde" featured Nicki Minaj and was dubbed a feminist anthem by music critics. To give a backstory to her single, Lavigne shared that "[she] had this f*cking loser in my life who was threatened by my strength, confidence, and independence as a woman.[She] was belittled and made to feel bad for who [she] was: A leader, someone with a vision and opinions, someone who has strength, desire, passion, and goals."

Lavigne is back in the studio hinting that she will be releasing new music real soon. Here, she is seen flipping the bird with John Feldmann and Sonic Guru, notable producers responsible for some of Blink-182 and 5 Seconds Of Summer's biggest albums.

And again, photographed with MGK, (without his new lover Megan Fox). I won't tell if you don't.

It's good to see him give all that good music energy to Lavigne rather than furthering his beef with Eminem. Are you interested in an Avril and MGK collaboration?