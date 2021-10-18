Back in 2019 and 2020, Avery Bradley proved himself to be one of the key role players on the Los Angeles Lakers. Unfortunately, due to health concerns, Bradley did not join the Lakers in the Orlando bubble as the COVID-19 pandemic raged on. In the end, the Lakers were able to win the title, and Bradley was credited with a championship.

Last offseason, Bradley signed with the Miami Heat where he spent one full season before moving on the Golden State Warriors. While Bradley was solid in preseason, the team put him on waivers yesterday, making him free for any player to pick up.

Harry How/Getty Images

There were a few teams interested in the veteran player, and in the end, it was the Lakers who were able to get him. According to Shams Charania, Bradley will take the last roster spot on the Lakers as he reunites with the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Overall, this is a solid move for the Lakers as they will now bolster their depth and add to a roster that is already packed with some pretty solid talent and role players.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you updates from the NBA world.