Avenue Arrives With "Words Speak Life, Vol. 2" Project

Milca P.
December 02, 2019 01:22
CoverCover

Words Speak Life, Vol. 2
Avenue

Rapper Avenue has returned with the sequel to follow up on his 2012 Words Speak Life EP. On Words Speak Life, Vol. 2, the Massachusetts rapper delivers on a 6-pack of cuts, recruiting Deon Chase and 9 Cinco for assistance. Production on this one comes courtesy of Frank The Butcher, Nino Francis and others as Avenue once more employs his skills as a street poet, painting vivid pictures of his own experiences.

Words Speak Life, Vol 2. closes in on last year's Nightfall collaborative project with Chase and serves as an appropriate addition to Avenue's discography. Get into the full body of work down below.

