The X-Men films had their ups and downs. Although Dark Phoenix tanked at the box office, it wasn't the worst film in the franchise. The peak of the series was either within the original trilogy, or Logan, Hugh Jackman's violent conclusion to the Wolverine character commitment. Many Marvel fans can't wait for Disney to reboot the X-Men now that they have purchased Fox. Kevin Feige even hinted at the reboot coming, but Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely think Disney should hold off.

According to Comicbook.com, the two writers admitted that Silver Surfer would be a good look for the MCU. "A good Surfer movie would be great," McFeely said during an interview with Collider. "Yeah, that would be if you could take it full-on cosmic," added Markus. The interview progressed to the X-Men, but the writers weren't really feeling the mutant world. "That would be my first blush," McFeely said, "because I think X-Men should rest a second. I could be wrong, but I think they should rest. But Surfer could use a really good standalone." The last Silver Surfer appearance was in 2007's Fantastic Four sequel, which also starred Chris Evans as the Human Torch. Do you think the X-Men should be placed on hold over at Marvel Studios?