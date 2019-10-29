Martin Scorsese is a brilliant director who's been the creative mind behind some of the most iconic and legendary films in history. For nearly 50 years, he's been connected from everything from Goodfellas To Raging Bull and more. He's truly one of the most influential directors ever and his track record speaks for itself.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

He found himself in trouble a few weeks ago when he downplayed Avengers: Endgame and other films from Marvel. "I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks," he said. " It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being."

The comments undoubtedly ruffled a few feathers, especially for those who are fans of the film. However, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the screenwriters for Avengers: Endgame, have finally responded to the claims in a very polite manner. "Clearly, this movie, Endgame, has reached a great number of people and has pleased a great number of people in a way, I have to say, in a way that a movie hasn't in a long time. In a group coming together, and if that's not cinema, then I don't know what is," he said. "That's a collective emotional experience."