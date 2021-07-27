Avelino Unveils New Project "Ego Kills" Ft. Krept, Wretch 32 & More

Fans have been patiently waiting the arrival of a new project from Avelino. The 28-year-old rapper has remained relatively low-key in the past few years. He released his last album, No Bullshit in 2017. Since then, he's only offered a handful of singles and collaborations, keeping the anticipation high for his next body of work.

Throughout the year, Avelino has been slowly unveiling new singles leading up to the release of Friday's, Ego Kills. The 13-song body of work showcases Avelino's growth, both through his ear for production and his penmanship. Though he largely holds down the project on his own, he enlists the help of Krept, SL, Not3s, Wretch 32, and Yungen for the tracklist.

Peep the latest project from Avelino below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.