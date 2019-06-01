Currently, Ava DuVernay is keeping busy since the launch of her Netflix Original series When They See Us. The multipart show centers on the lives of five Black & Brown youth, formally known as the Central Park Five, who were wrongfully accused of the brutal rape of a female jogger in Central Park. The series, much like the majority of DuVernay's work, aims to shed light on the harsh realities of racial minorities and so especially with regards to their experiences within the criminal justice system. And through the director's previous work, which includes the Martin Luther King biopic Selma as well as the Academy Award-nominated documentary 13th, the producer continues to demonstrate a dedication to telling the stories of Black folks in a meaningful way.

As such, a recent report by Vulture indicated that the screenwriter was looking to rebooting the hood classic Friday. During an interview with Milk Studios basement, DuVernay chatted with talk show hosts Desus and Mero. Herein, she discussed the Friday film remakewith the duo right after they pitched the idea of a buddy-cop movie where they would star Martin Luther King and Malcolm X. DuVernay politely turned it down, but they were able to settle on a Friday remake. This could be interesting, considering the original film starred Chris Tucker and Ice Cube.

Would you be here for a Friday remake with Desus & Mero?

