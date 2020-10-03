The news of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump's COVID-19 diagnoses has been the trending topic of the world. The president's comments about COVID-19 and his refusal to wear masks or practice social distancing at events have gone noted in the media, so many people have taken his coronavirus diagnosis to make fun of America's leader. Others have called for Trump's demise, leading Twitter officials to announce that they would be shutting down tweets that speak about wishing harm or death on others.

It was shared that Twitter wouldn't allow anyone to speak ill of the President in regards to hoping for him to succumb to coronavirus, but an official account for the platform clarified that it is a general rule for all. "Tweets that wish or hope for death, serious bodily harm or fatal disease against *anyone* are not allowed and will need to be removed. this does not automatically mean suspension," they wrote.

Filmmaker Ava DuVarnay had a bone to pick with the platform, especially because there have been doxxing, prayers and wishes of death, and threats of violence against people of color for years. "Does this also go for Black and Brown women who have long been and continue to be harassed and threatened with assault and death on this platform or nah? I think no. Because I see those same accounts still up. Still causing harm. Your *anyone* is disingenuous." Twitter has yet to respond. Check out the tweets below.