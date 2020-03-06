Fans of the popular fantasy novel series Wings of Fire by Tui T. Sutherland are in for a major treat now that Warner Bros has tapped famed filmmaker Ava DuVernay to adapt the books into a television show.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

According to Deadline, DuVernay will work alongside Warner Bros Animation after they won a bidding war for rights to a WoF series that reportedly reached eight figures. Ava has already won the hearts of critics and viewers alike with her Netflix series When They See Us, which won tons of awards like "Best Limited Series" at the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards back in January (seen above). Pair that small screen success with her ability to tackle the fantasy genre with ease — she directed the 2018 film A Wrinkle In Time perfectly — and you've got just the right person for the job. Sutherland will see that her work is translated properly by serving as executive producer, and the series will be produced under Ava's ARRAY Filmworks company. Wings of Fire takes you into an advanced society where dragons talk, make tools and go to war in the fictional lands of Pantala and Pyrrhia. Hey, if Daniel Radcliffe won't be returning to Harry Potter anytime soon, this may be the next big thing.

Any Wings of Fire fans out there? Let us know your thoughts on this news down below in the comments.