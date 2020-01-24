After waking up, 36-year-old, Ashlee Rans, reached out to emergency services when she noticed that her two-month-old daughter, Neveah, was cold to the touch and bleeding from the nose. Rans told the Marshall County, Indiana local authorities that her daughter's death might be a result of her rolling over onto the infant while the two were sleeping.

China Photos/Getty Images

An autopsy was performed the following day after Neveah was pronounced dead but evidence of airflow blockage or physically damaged organs was not found. A much more damning and tragic conclusion was discovered when the coroner report revealed that the child had lethal amounts of amphetamine and methamphetamine in her system, according to reports obtained by WNDU.

On Jan. 14, Rans was arrested on two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Marshall County Chief Deputy Prosecutor, Tami Napier said in a statement regarding the tragedy:

"The cause and manner of death were determined by the forensic pathologist, and he determined the infant died of acute methamphetamine intoxication, and the manner of death was a homicide."

According to the affidavit the mother, Ashlee Rans signed, she admitted to smoking marijuana and knowing that there was a possibility of transferring the drug to her child through breastfeeding. It wasn't until the autopsy revealed the child's overdose that Rans confessed to using meth at a gas station two days prior to Neveah's death.

Ashlee Rans' initial trial date has yet to be revealed but the former-mother is currently in custody at the Marshall County Jail in Indiana facing between 20 and 40 years in prison if convicted on the charges of neglect resulting in death.

While some mothers are willing to do anything for their children, some are arguably less deserving of the miracles they bring into the world. Prayers and condolences to all of those affected by Neveah's early departure.