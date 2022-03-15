The findings of an autopsy report performed following the death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph have been released to the public, revealing that the 36-year-old was killed after being shot twenty-two times on November 17, 2021.

Several of the people connected to the murder have been arrested and charged and on Tuesday (March 15), it was revealed that Young Dolph was shot twenty-two times while at Makeda's Cookies last year, reportedly picking up baked goods for his mother at the time. Twenty-two gunshot wounds were reportedly identified on Dolph's body, including on his right back, center back, left back, right arm, left arm, left chest, and left abdomen.



Justin Johnson, Cornelius Smith, and Sundale Barnett were all named as suspects in this case. Johnson and Smith are being charged with first-degree murder and Barnett is being charged with being an accessory to murder, reportedly helping Johnson get away from the scene of the crime.

Several weeks after Dolph's murder, his Paper Route Empire team released a tribute album, which included songs from Key Glock, Snupe Bandz, and others on the label.

We continue to send our deepest condolences and healing energy to Young Dolph's family at this difficult time. As more information is released regarding the murder case, we will keep you updated.