When it comes to innovation and implementing new technologies into their sneakers, no one does it better than Nike and Jordan Brand. Over the past few years, Nike has been focusing their efforts on self-lacing technology and how to make it something that is accessible to more people. So far, there have been some interesting silhouettes created for this technology, including the Nike Adapt BB and the Nike Auto Max. Now, it seems like Jordan Brand is getting the auto-lacing treatment as the Air Jordan 11 Adapt has been unveiled.

In the images below, you can see that the sneaker has the Air Jordan 11 silhouette you all know and love, although the key difference is the chunkier midsole to accommodate the circuitry required to operate the shoe. The shoe has the infamous light-up dots on the side which tells you whether or not the shoe is operating. From there, the initial colorway will be a classic white, red, and black which seems fitting for an auto-lacing Jumpman shoe.

Auto-lacing technology continues to get better so if you've been curious about this new development, the Air Jordan 11 Adapt could be a great entry point. For now, these are slated to drop on December 30th at a rumored price of $500 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

