Carelessness is probably not a great trait to have if you're trafficking drugs, especially in large amounts. Unfortunately for one drug mule, his recklessness led him to lose millions of dollars worth of product and we could only imagine that he has some explaining to do. According to CNN, the Australian police seized $140M ($200M in Australian dollars) worth of methamphetamine after a 28-year-old man crashed his vehicle into a police cruiser which authorities are now dubbing as one of the easiest drug busts ever made.



Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The 28-year-old man caused major damages to the police cruisers he hit with his van. Although he initially left the scene of the crime, police later tracked him down. Afterward, they searched his vehicle where they ended up finding 273 kilograms (600 pounds) of methamphetamine in removal boxes. Needless to say, the man is facing some hefty charges. He was hit with negligent driving charges as well as large commercial drug supply. His vehicle is currently undergoing a forensic exam.

"This would be one of the easiest drug busts the New South Wales police have ever made," Detective Glyn Baker said in a press conference. "Crashing the police vehicles with that amount of drugs on board is somewhat unheard of, and it is an exceptional set of circumstances," he added.

Police are hoping for anyone with footage come forward.