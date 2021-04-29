Austin Rivers has always proven himself to be a solid piece to any team he plays on and over the past few weeks, he has been looking for his next gig. This season, Rivers started out with the New York Knicks although he eventually left and hit the free-agent market around the trade deadline, with a whole host of other players. During that time, Rivers looked to find his new team and the Denver Nuggets came knocking as they gave him a 10-day contract.

After playing five games with the Nuggets and impressing the coaching staff, Rivers has been signed to a new contract that will take him until the end of the season. This means Rivers will get to be a part of the team's upcoming playoff run.

The Denver Nuggets are currently fourth in the Western Conference standings which is impressive when you consider how they have been without Jamal Murray. Last season, the Nuggets went all the way to the Western Conference Finals and if they're able to get good matchups, they could very well make another run this season.

Rivers will prove to be a solid depth piece for this team moving forward and we're sure he's motivated to help take this team to the next level.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images