LaVar Ball has made a number of questionable remarks and controversial comments over the years, but it's rare that he takes a shot at one of his sons. That was the case during a recent episode of the Ball's family's Facebook show, “Ball in the Family," when LaVar and Lonzo got into an argument over the direction of the Big Baller Brand.

“When I come up with a name and there’s somebody telling me to change it, that’s like telling me to change your name,” LaVar said. “That’s like people saying, ‘Hey, change Lonzo’s name to Alfonso on the fact that he been damaged goods for the last two years.'”

LaVar later issued a statement, claiming that his "damaged goods" remark was taken out of context, but there have been plenty of reactions to the Ball family drama. Lonzo himself has not yet commented on the subject, but TMZ Sports recently caught up with Houston Rockets point guard Austin Rivers to get his take on what it would be like if his father, Doc, labelled him damaged goods.