Aurora Anthony Shares His New Project "Tunde"

Aron A.
September 12, 2021 17:01
Tunde
Aurora Anthony

Aurora Anthony shares his latest project.


Aurora Anthony has been a buzzing name in the underground circuits for the past few years. He's received critical praise for his unique sound but on Friday, he finally delivered his debut album, TUNDE. The rapper's latest body of work captures everything that's made him stand-out from the jump -- his effortless flow, experimental vocal range, and exquisite ear for beats. Serving as his debut album, he makes a statement on the project from the time it kicks off with "19" to when the 10-track project closes with "TULIPS."

Without a single feature guest on the project, Aurora Anthony's debut album TUNDE is an excellent statement for an artist who's clearly on his way to doing some big things in the future.

Check out Anthony's TUNDE below. 

