August Alsina Tells A Touching Story With "Pretty" Music Video

August Alsina's new music video provides an inspirational message.

All the way back in June, August Alsina came through with his project The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy which had a whopping 27 songs, including the single "Pretty" which was a lovely song that immediately grabbed people's attention. On Thursday, Alsina decided to drop the music video for the track and the entire production was directed by the likes of Megan Gomez. As you will immediately find out, the video has an inspiring message as it shows visuals of women who have been through extremely tough times but always strive to persevere, no matter what.

This message fits the lyrics quite perfectly as Alsina sings "Lord knows, only the Lord knows, how you’ve been through so much but you keep it so cold, and you hold it all inside, you don’t let a thing go, I know that you seen it all but you still never told." There is a lot of emotion to be felt here and overall, the artistic choices come together beautifully.

You can check out the entire video, above.