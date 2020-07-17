August Alsina Reps For NOLA & H-Town In The Video For "Rounds"

With all the drama he's been "entangled" in lately, August Alsina makes sure to keep his music as the priority by dropping a video for his latest single "Rounds" off the new album "The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy."

Yeah, you're probably reading August Alsina's new interview with Vulture right now to get the latest update on his past "entanglement" with Jada Pinkett-Smith. However, the music on his new album The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy is actually good enough to surpass his current headline-grabbing drama, with the new music video for "Rounds" being a great example of that.



Image: Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty

Dressed in a fresh yellow suit and surrounded by fly whips and cash falling from the sky, Alsina keeps it all the way cool while showing love to his upbringings in New Orleans, Louisiana as well as Houston, Texas. As he name-drops "NOLA" and "H-Town" throughout the chorus, you get a sense that everything he's going through in the public eye at the moment isn't nearly as important as the music he makes for his fans that've been rocking with him for the better part of six years. Granted, it all makes for guilty pleasure entertainment during the times we're all going through today, but it's good to see August has a project that proves he'll be one of the R&B artists to last for years to come.

Watch the music video for "Rounds" by August Alsina above, and listen to his new album The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy right now on all streaming platforms.