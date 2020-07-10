As the public waits for Jada Pinkett Smith to pull up those chairs to the red table, August Alsina is taking time to reflect on just how far he's come in the last year. The 27-year-old singer recently shared his The Product III: State of Emergency album with the world, a project that was a long time coming for fans. Yet, for Alsina it was a major accomplishment considering just one year ago he believed that he was knocking on death's door.



Michael Buckner / Staff / Getty Images

The singer has previously shared his road to recovery after being hospitalized due to complications connected to his autoimmune disease. For a moment, August Alsina even lost the ability to walk, so he's eternally grateful to be in the place that he is now. The singer shared a series of photos showing what a difference a year makes and included a lengthy caption about his journey.

"Me this year VS Me this time last year!.. 😂😤A nigxa was bouta kick the bucket lol. I’ve tasted and toyed w/ death, therefore I want to live a life purposeful, w/ intention, & no regret," Alsina wrote. "One thing that’s certain is we are all living to die. Death, we should fear not! Fear being alive, while dying & being dead inside; so create the life you see fit for yourself."

Read through his message in full below.