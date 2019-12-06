mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

August Alsina Is Back On His Grind With "Today"

Erika Marie
December 06, 2019 02:48
129 Views
20
1
CoverCover

Today
August Alsina

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
88% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

It's said the song will be featured on his project that's set to drop next year.


It's been a rough 2019 for August Alsina. The singer has spent much of the year battling an autoimmune disorder that left him hospitalized after he woke up and realized he'd lost the ability to walk. Although the harrowing circumstances left him sick and battling numerous health issues, August continued to share inspirational messages and songs for his supporters via his social media.

August has shared that he's been working on new music during his recovery, and the singer has returned with a new track titled "Today." He speaks of having to continue on his grind day in and day out because he wants to make sure that he provides for his nieces. He's been their caregiver and guardian since his sister passed away from cancer.

It's rumored that August's next project will drop sometime in the early months of 2020, so we'll keep you updated on information about that as it's released. In the meantime, give "Today" a listen.

Quotable Lyrics

Still goin' hard every day, tryin' to overcome, that's real
Still speaking from the heart, tryin' to give people something they could feel
Still N.O. raised H-Town, baby, Gotta keep it trill
Still wake up, praying to God to show me the fake from the real

August Alsina
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  1
  129
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
August Alsina
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS August Alsina Is Back On His Grind With "Today"
20
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject