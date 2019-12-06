August Alsina Is Back On His Grind With "Today"

It's been a rough 2019 for August Alsina. The singer has spent much of the year battling an autoimmune disorder that left him hospitalized after he woke up and realized he'd lost the ability to walk. Although the harrowing circumstances left him sick and battling numerous health issues, August continued to share inspirational messages and songs for his supporters via his social media.

August has shared that he's been working on new music during his recovery, and the singer has returned with a new track titled "Today." He speaks of having to continue on his grind day in and day out because he wants to make sure that he provides for his nieces. He's been their caregiver and guardian since his sister passed away from cancer.

It's rumored that August's next project will drop sometime in the early months of 2020, so we'll keep you updated on information about that as it's released. In the meantime, give "Today" a listen.

Quotable Lyrics

Still goin' hard every day, tryin' to overcome, that's real

Still speaking from the heart, tryin' to give people something they could feel

Still N.O. raised H-Town, baby, Gotta keep it trill

Still wake up, praying to God to show me the fake from the real