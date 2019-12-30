It has been an incredibly tough past few years for August Alsina. The crooner experienced a lot of ups and downs from struggling with liver disease that has kept him in the hospital more than once. Yet he still managed to keep his head high thanks to his support system which includes close friend Jada Pinkett. On his ongoing medical issues, the artist maintained: "I have a liver disease where my autoimmune system is fighting against itself. Reality is I'm sick all the time. I'd really like to talk about it and I'm not looking for anybody's sympathy. Don't treat me like I'm a f*cking cancer patient, because I'm not." Indeed, we can only imagine how tough it has been for him. Moreover, things got even harsher for the starlet following the loss of his sister.

The "I Love It" singer took to Instagram to reflect on the struggles of the last two years and grieve the passing of his sister in a heartfelt, open letter: "2018, & 2019 has had its way with me to say the least. I think I experienced the biggest heartbreak of my life in its entirety. A trifecta, surely…Beginning with the loss & burying of my sister @_chachacha whom I miss immensely." The letter continues with the artist describing how tough it has been for him to move forward as he mentions his "brewing illness." Despite this, he still appears grateful for life and thankful to God for his "divinity of order." You may read the full letter above.

We're hoping for August Alsina to acquire more peace in 2020.

