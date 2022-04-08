Days after he caused a stir with his "Shake The World" single, August Alsina is taking to social media to deny rumors. The singer has once again been a hot topic as people revisit his "entanglement" with Jada Pinkett Smith. Will Smith's controversial Oscars moment when he slapped Chris Rock has taken over pop culture as the Academy continues to weigh an appropriate punishment, but this discourse has caused Alsina's name to return to the headlines.

In this latest wave, there has been gossip floating around about the singer releasing a tell-all book where he details his sex life. After the rumors gained traction, Alsina shut it all down with a lengthy message.

"What would be the need to write a book about my supposed 'sex life' with ANYBODY, EVER, in life ?" he questioned. "When they've written several fantasies, hypotheticals & fictions based about me on wattpad. If you're looking for that kind of entertainment, go read those! Read the book called 'HOLY BIBLE' while you're at it too, for whomever created and believed these lies."

"I'm just living my life, trying to create peace, from all the glass and broken pieces of hearts, in the life of my own and ones connected to me." Alsina also stated that he has "God's promise of a great harvest" so there wouldn't be a need for him to make quick money by "eating from the lowest of fruit."

Read through August Alsina's post in full as he defends his character below.