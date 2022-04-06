August Alsina had an exchange of words with a fan on Twitter regarding his new song, “Shake the World," on Tuesday. The new track includes a lyric about Alsina's infamous "entanglement" with Jada Pinkett Smith.

After a user tweeted that the singer is "not a victim in this" and labeled the track trash, Alsina fired back: "ifeel for you and your ancestors brother. Cus u ain’t nevaaaaa had to lie this hard. U know that shit hard boy! Shit put u in a hypnosis soon as it drop! Cus Got Dammit 'I shake the wurrrrrrrrl'”



Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

The fan admitted that he feels Alsina has talent, and not living up to his expectations is what had him worked up.

"My point is this," the fan wrote. "You’re actually talented. All of that that you’ve been through in your childhood and life is what attracted a lot of us to your music. You don’t NEED to be doing THIS. All you need to do is drop a hot album and K.I.M. IJS."

"I’m not a child anymore! & No need to remind me of me being talented, God gifted me that!" Alsina wrote back. "I’m STiLL talking about MY life in my music, and Yal got a problem! BE MAD! Black twitter is the new age slave owners! But Yal don’t own me! & u go stay mad about it."

On "Shake the World," Alsina sings, “Well, of course some shit is bound to go down when you tangled up with the world’s favorite."

Check out the exchange on Twitter below.