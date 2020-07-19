mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

August Alsina & Rick Ross Deliver A Tribute To "Entanglements"

Aron A.
July 19, 2020 09:35
Entanglements
August Alsina Feat. Rick Ross

August Alsina & Rick Ross join forces on "Entanglements."


It has been a strange few weeks in the media but perhaps, August Alsina's admission that he did, in fact, have a relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith was mind-blowing, especially after seeing clips of Will Smith getting a shoulder rub from August. Jada still managed to steal the spotlight from him, though, after referring to their intimacy as an "entanglement." August became the laughing stock of the internet but he's used it to his advantage.

At the wee hours of the morning, August Alsina unleashed a brand new single titled, "Entanglements" ft. Rick Ross. Arriving days after Rozay suggested Aug' release an album under the same name, the pair flex on their former flings and entanglement partners. August, specifically, sounds like he's finding some sort of closure in the midst of the media blitz surrounding his own entanglement with Jada Pinkett Smith. 

Quotable Lyrics
Shawty leanin' on my shoulder, got her questionin' my willpower
Jaded by her beauty, but her reputation real solid
Mornin' down the hallway, I can tell you how I feel about it
Caught up in the Matrix, and I doubt if I can get up out it 

August Alsina
August Alsina Rick Ross
