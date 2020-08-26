AUGUST 08 Releases New Single "Bussdown Your Soul" With Barney Bones

AUGUST 08 is 88rising's secret weapon. Writing hits for Joji, Rich Brian, and other members of the collective, the songwriter is back to releasing music on his own.

Unapologetic about discussing the ugly truths of life, including his complex emotions about gang violence, drugs, and more, AUGUST 08 is about to dive deeper than he has before into this territory with his new music.

Releasing his brand new single "Bussdown Your Soul" with Barney Bones, the Los Angeles native speaks on materialism and how it may never truly bring happiness. While jewelry, designer clothing, and foreign whips are nice, they'll never fulfill you to the extent of some good old soul-searching.

"'Bussdown Your Soul' speaks to the emotion of being forced to be a part of things you don't want any part of. In circumstances where you have no choice but to bang or starve, your only choice is to survive," said AUGUST about his new record.

Stay tuned for more from the rising star and enjoy his latest single below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Lost out on money with love

They call me emotional cuh

Numbing the pain with the drugs

Back on the Eastside

Gun shots

On life

Fuck all these n***as and they fake lives

No face, no case, on life