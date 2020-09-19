Audio Push's Price Debuts New Solo Track "MUFASA"

Audio Push has been one of the hardest working groups in hip-hop. Whether they're working in the background or at the forefront as the lead artists, they've proven to be successful songwriters. Now, Price is getting deeper in his solo bag with his debut solo album, CLRD due out next week. He released the first single off of the project, "MUFASA" this week along with a stunning visual. You can check that out below.

In addition to his forthcoming project, he also recently announced that he's partnered with Heads Music, led by Madeline Nelson, to launch CLRD Ent. "Partnering with Heads Music was an ideal situation," PRICE said in a statement about the signing. "It’s a dope experience to be partnered with the first Black female-owned and operated music distribution company and label."

Check out his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Anytime I need advice, I look up at the sky

I promise to never divide or turn on the struggle inside

They might hang me off a cliff, you see the love in my eyes

Don't even cry when I die, call it the circle of life