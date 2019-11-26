Audio Push Return With New Song "Drip Drop"

After partnering up with EMPIRE earlier this month and inking a new deal, Audio Push are ready to roll out their new music. Having teased us for weeks, the duo that is Oktane & Price decide to return to the scene today and share their new song called “Drip Drop.”

Aimed for the clubs, the record is a booty shaker for the ladies to get down to. “This is our g-g-gas rollup, ziplock/ that ass/ Crazy, dip it, stop/ Now shake it on a nigga (Shake)” they rap before leaving a repetitive chorus of “drip drop.” It’s unclear if this record is an official single off their next project or just loosie to hold us over, but either way we’ll definitely take it.

Take a listen to the new vibes from the duo and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Baby big knots, big guap

On ya' knees, lip lock, ayy

Pick locks, hit flocks

Rreal sticks, real mops, ayy

Bang on me, six shots

Been hot, fire flame