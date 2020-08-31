Audio Push Release "No Rest... For The Blessed II"

Over 10 years deep into the rap game, and the evolution of Audio Push is surely one to by marveled by. Though they entered the game with their Interscope-released, "Teach Me How To Jerk," they've continued to push out dope bodies of work that have highlighted their outstanding output and lyrical aptitude.

This week, the rappers returned their latest project, No Rest... For The Blessed II. Laced up with six tracks in total, the sequel to their April EP includes a six-song tracklist that deliver an assortment of vibes. The Rotimi-assisted, "Gotta Leave" delivers breezy influences of Afrobeats while they open the project with hard-hitting bars and rapid flows on "Motherland."

Check out the latest body of work from Audio Push below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track.