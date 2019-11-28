mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Audio Push Drops "Thankful" Featuring O.T. Genasis

Arielle London
November 28, 2019 15:04
99 Views
00
1
CoverCover

Thankful
Audio Push Feat. O.T. Genasis

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

'Tis the season to be "Thankful."


Audio Push released a new track featuring O.T. Genasis just in time for Thanksgiving. The song is called "Thankful" and details a long list of things that the rappers are thankful for. After all, it is the season to express appreciation right now. The hook is memorable, the flows are tight and the beat is solid. In the hook, Audio Push says "thankful for all these bad women, thankful for all this bag gettin', thankful for everyone who doubted..." letting fans know that there's even value in the haters.

While Audio Push is "Thankful" for all of those things listed in the hook, the first line in the Hip-Hop duo's song is "thankful for the blessings" which sets off the vibe for the entire joint. Hit play on the player below to bump the track.

Quotable Lyrics:

Woke up in the morning feeling thankful
Next to a Brown skin queen with my bank full
Independent boss, pulling off, swerving reckless
Iced out the logo and I tossed it on the necklace

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  1
  99
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Audio Push O.T. Genasis thankful new music
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Audio Push Drops "Thankful" Featuring O.T. Genasis
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject