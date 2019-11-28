Audio Push Drops "Thankful" Featuring O.T. Genasis

Audio Push released a new track featuring O.T. Genasis just in time for Thanksgiving. The song is called "Thankful" and details a long list of things that the rappers are thankful for. After all, it is the season to express appreciation right now. The hook is memorable, the flows are tight and the beat is solid. In the hook, Audio Push says "thankful for all these bad women, thankful for all this bag gettin', thankful for everyone who doubted..." letting fans know that there's even value in the haters.

While Audio Push is "Thankful" for all of those things listed in the hook, the first line in the Hip-Hop duo's song is "thankful for the blessings" which sets off the vibe for the entire joint. Hit play on the player below to bump the track.

Quotable Lyrics:

Woke up in the morning feeling thankful

Next to a Brown skin queen with my bank full

Independent boss, pulling off, swerving reckless

Iced out the logo and I tossed it on the necklace