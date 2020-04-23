Audio Push Drop Smoked Out EP "Exhale"

This 4/20 was different than most for several reasons. Not only are we all on quarantine but 4/20 actually marked the entire month of April for the first time. Though there's been tons of quarantine-themed music that dropped in the past few weeks, this week, in particular, has been the week where there's been tons of new stoner anthems to smoke out to. One project, in particular, comes from the West Coast duo Audio Push who dropped off Exhale this week. The project is only four tracks in length with Price and Oktane swapping bars across the project. Price also handles production on three out of the four tracks while 206derek and Matt Spatola are credited as the producers on "Dear Mary."

Peep Audio Push's short offering below.