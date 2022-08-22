After 38-year-old Aubrey O'Day was accused of photoshopping most of the uploads on her Instagram feed in a TikTok video that quickly began gaining traction online, she has clapped back at her haters, defending herself as "an artist, a REAL creator."

In the accusatory video, a user claimed that the California native, "either just steals content from other content creators or photoshops herself into random promotional images, with these very inspirational Instagram captions accompanying the photos."

Aubrey O'Day in 2014 -- Valerie Macon/Getty Images

She added, "I don't even know if she went to Indonesia, like, at all."

Instead of feeling ashamed and deleting her photos, O'Day instead played up her antics even further, this time sharing a photo of her wearing a thong bikini at the pearly gates with Jesus Christ. "Took the PJ to Heaven in the last 24, wanted to share with y'all how beautiful it was," she began. "Also ran into Jesus and we hugged it out."

"He told me to let the lil bird on TikTok with SO much to say about my life... that she needs to stop washing her p*ssy in the sink. We are adults baby, you gotta run the whole thing through the water."





After throwing some not-so-subtle shade, O'Day went on, "Not that I need to explain myself, but I’ve been in this industry for over 20 years and have been travelling the world since I was seven. If I want my Instagram to be curated like a museum of ART then that’s what the f*ck is going to happen."

"I’m an artist, a REAL creator. I do all of my creative from my music to my flicks... Everything from my hair, glam, nails, styling, backdrops, editing, shooting, and the weather isn’t always perfect when I shoot, and I vacation alone... I don’t need to be flown places."

The reality star asked readers to "respect [her] aesthetic," adding, "I work hard to give y’all beautiful content that feels the way the places I travel vibrate... because I want y’all to vibrate high with me."

In one last message for the TikToker who outed her, O'Day wrote, "Lil Tok girl, I am so sorry to your place of work that allows you to sit on my page all day with binoculars."





"I suggest you learn this lesson fast: you don’t even need to concentrate on others to be your own version of special and necessary in this world.. you can make positive changes just by using your own gifts... stop looking left and right if you wanna move forward."

What are your thoughts on Aubrey O'Day's response to her critics? Sound off below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

