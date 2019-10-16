It's obvious that over the years, Aubrey O'Day's face has gone through some changes, but the Danity Kane singer has become the subject of ridicule, and concern, over her recent images. The 35-year-old's career has shifted, as well, as she's gone from a Bad Boy Records artist to a reality television star. However, it's not much of a change considering her music career began on reality television when she auditioned for Diddy's Making the Band back in 2004.

Aubrey's first taste of harsh criticism came from her long-running stint on that show as Diddy crafted his Danity Kane girl group into the chart-topping artists they became. It was something that, at the time, deeply affected the singer, but because she's been in the spotlight for so long, the criticisms don't have the same impact.

"By being on reality TV since I was 17 and being called a leather handbag that’s been jugged through the dryer 15 times since I was 17. It’s all silly,” she told Us Weekly. “I look in the mirror. I know what I look like. I love me! I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.” She also called the "leather handbag" insult "one of her favs."

She told the outlet that she isn't concerned with fitting into a mold or Hollywood size because she's finally comfortable with herself. "As I get older, there’s so much pressure on women to be skinny or to have tinier bodies and every little inch that I gain I’m so affected by it, and I’ve gotten to a place that I’m like, I’m healthy, I don’t take drugs, I barely drink, I exercise every day and I feel mentally happy," she said. "I don’t need anything other than what I’m doing because it’s working for me." Check out a few recent pics of the singer who said she only uses botox and fillers, contrary to other allegations.