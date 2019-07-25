Ex on the Beach star Aubrey O'Day has been relatively silent in the media, but in the last month, as she's made her press rounds for her latest reality television stint, the singer is back with a vengeance. For years she's spoken out against Sean "Diddy" Combs, often accusing him of being overly critical, harsh, and unhelpful following her Making The Band days with the quintet singing group Danity Kane.

When Diddy questioned whether or not he should revise his hit show, O'Day told him to finish what he started. Diddy hasn't paid her any mind, at least not publicly, but that hasn't stopped her from continuing to criticize the hip hop mogul. "Diddy’s a father, so hopefully he’s learned things about the way that you handle women and has more compassion for women now,” she told Variety.

O'Day further explained why she viewed Diddy as a nightmare boss. “Everything had to be perfect," she recalls. "I remember times where he looked at my toenails and was like, ‘What is your third toenail doing? Go get that sh– fixed before you walk into a room.’ Or we would be in rehearsals performing an hour-and-a-half set over and over and he would walk in for five minutes with a camera and say, ‘Aubrey, why are you sweating? You look like a wet dog. You’re the hot one, so do you think anyone wants to see that?’”

“We were scared to death with what would happen with Puff each day,” she added. “There was just no room for error. Diddy was one of the most intense people you could ever work with. I experienced everything from race [remarks] to sexism and a lot of it was scary."