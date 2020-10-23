The final presidential debate for America's 2020 election has concluded, but Aubrey O'Day is heating things up over on Twitter. The Danity Kane singer spent some time with President Donald Trump years ago when she was a contestant on his show The Celebrity Apprentice, and following her appearance on the reality series, O'Day came forward to say that she carried on an affair with Donald Trump Jr. The singer has made statements regarding her alleged romance with the President's son, claiming that they were "soulmates" and in loves with one another, but now she's using her insider information about the Trump family to bash them.



After tonight's (October 22) debate was over, Aubrey took to Twitter to drop off some gems. "Since trump has now lowered this debate to trashing family.. -don jr HATES his father. -ivanka is a lesbian on the low. -eric f*cked miss universe on the apprentice board room table while with his now wife."

She wasn't quite finished. "And while we are at it.. I have texts of don jr telling me what a little sh*t asshole barron is," said Aubrey. "That they were on the private jet and barron didn’t like his food so he threw the plate across the plane at the attendant. NONE of these people are INNOCENT of being assholes & liars!" The singer also noted that she believes the President is a racist.

"On apprentice, Trump used to say DAILY ‘they think I don’t like black people.. Arsenio tell them, you are one of my blacks’. HE IS A RACIST. PERIOD." Check out a few of her Twitter revelations below.