Atmosphere Shares "Whenever" Project Ft. Murs, Gifted Gab, & More

Fans were in for a surprise on Friday the 13th when Atmosphere dropped off their Whenever project. The Minneapolis duo—comprised of Slug and Ant—keep themselves busy as they're almost constantly on the road. Last year they dropped off Mi Vida Local and are entering 2020 with not only a new project but with the Whenever Tour on the horizon.

“This project is quietly about reclamation," HipHopDX shares that Whenever press release states. "When we are overly affected by our surroundings, we sometimes have to step back, look at it from afar, and reclaim ourselves. Take agency of our own feelings, history, visions, and actions. If we don’t, we become a puppet/tool of our own circumstances. Inspiration, much like love and death, can happen Whenever.” Let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Bde Maka Ska

2. Push Play

3. Postal Lady

4. Love Each Other

5. Romance

6. Dearly Beloved ft. Musab & Muja Messiah

7. The Hands Of Time

8. Whenever ft. Gifted Gab, Murs & Haphduzn

9. Lovely ft. Nikki Jean

10. Son Of Abyss

11. You’re Gonna Go

12. The Ceiling